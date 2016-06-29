will.i.am for The Voice Kids? Two coaches expected to do both shows
The Voice UK coaches look set to pull a double shift, with two expected to join the kids’ version alongside one more famous face
will.i.am could do The Voice double as we’re told to expect two of The Voice UK coaches to appear on The Voice Kids next year, too.
Unlike the main show, the youthful spin-off – which sees 7 to 14-year-olds audition – will have three rather than four coaches. And, as it stands, two of those will be familiar faces from the main show. The third will be a new arrival to the world of spinning chairs. Or a returning judge, you never know with these reality shows. Just look at X Factor.
So that shoves will.i.am firmly into the frame for The Voice Kids. While he’s not actually confirmed for the main show yet, he’s been with the series since the beginning and - from what we’re hearing - he’s very much expected to be in his usual spot as it moves from the BBC to ITV. It would make sense to have someone with that much experience with the show to head up the new output. And he’s like, well down with the kids with all his tweeting and new catchphrases, innit? Ahem.
US singer Jennifer Hudson is still very much a strong contender for the main show, although whether her schedule could accommodate the kids’ series too is unclear. Perhaps one of the other two coaches will nip over instead: reigning champ Ricky Wilson and former coach Sir Tom Jones are still among the rumoured names.
Much of the series remains ‘TBC’ in terms of how and when it will run. We know that it will come after the main series airs, but it’s likely to be shorter or perhaps even stripped across a couple of weeks (similar to the final live stages of Britain’s Got Talent for example). As for a host, Emma Willis seems likely to do both but that’s yet to be firmed up.
Applications for the show are still open with the series debuting on ITV next year.