So that shoves will.i.am firmly into the frame for The Voice Kids. While he’s not actually confirmed for the main show yet, he’s been with the series since the beginning and - from what we’re hearing - he’s very much expected to be in his usual spot as it moves from the BBC to ITV. It would make sense to have someone with that much experience with the show to head up the new output. And he’s like, well down with the kids with all his tweeting and new catchphrases, innit? Ahem.

US singer Jennifer Hudson is still very much a strong contender for the main show, although whether her schedule could accommodate the kids’ series too is unclear. Perhaps one of the other two coaches will nip over instead: reigning champ Ricky Wilson and former coach Sir Tom Jones are still among the rumoured names.

Much of the series remains ‘TBC’ in terms of how and when it will run. We know that it will come after the main series airs, but it’s likely to be shorter or perhaps even stripped across a couple of weeks (similar to the final live stages of Britain’s Got Talent for example). As for a host, Emma Willis seems likely to do both but that’s yet to be firmed up.

Applications for the show are still open with the series debuting on ITV next year.