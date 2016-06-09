"The Voice UK is very close to my heart and I’m absolutely delighted to be back on the show," said Willis. "Roll on the blind auditions!”

The presenter will front the next series of The Voice solo as ITV confirmed the exit of her BBC1 co-host Marvin Humes in a statement: "Marvin won't be appearing on next year's series but remains very much a part of the ITV family, and we look forward to working with him on other projects in the near future."

"I’ve loved every minute of working on the Voice for the past three series and will miss working with Emma and the team," added Humes. "It’s one of the best shows on TV and I'll definitely be tuning in to see the new series. I wish the new team the best of luck and look forward to working more with ITV in the near future."

The nationwide search for next year's winner is now underway, with producers visiting six cities across the UK this summer for auditions. Here is Emma's call to arms for any eager hopefuls hoping to make their mark on the singing contest...