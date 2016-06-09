Emma Willis will be the only host of The Voice 2017 as ITV confirm Marvin Humes exit
The presenter is sticking to the talent show she's been part of since 2014
Emma Willis will be the host of The Voice UK when it moves to ITV early next year.
There had been speculation that she would leave when the talent show moved from BBC1 to ITV after being "poached" by the broadcaster late last year, but today brings confirmation that she'll remain at its helm where she's been since 2014 after taking over from original hosts Holly Willoughby and Reggie Yates.
"The Voice UK is very close to my heart and I’m absolutely delighted to be back on the show," said Willis. "Roll on the blind auditions!”
The presenter will front the next series of The Voice solo as ITV confirmed the exit of her BBC1 co-host Marvin Humes in a statement: "Marvin won't be appearing on next year's series but remains very much a part of the ITV family, and we look forward to working with him on other projects in the near future."
"I’ve loved every minute of working on the Voice for the past three series and will miss working with Emma and the team," added Humes. "It’s one of the best shows on TV and I'll definitely be tuning in to see the new series. I wish the new team the best of luck and look forward to working more with ITV in the near future."
The nationwide search for next year's winner is now underway, with producers visiting six cities across the UK this summer for auditions. Here is Emma's call to arms for any eager hopefuls hoping to make their mark on the singing contest...