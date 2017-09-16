Why isn't Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?
The celebrities and professionals are still in training before they take to the ballroom for the first time next Saturday
Last weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professionals were partnered up and sent on their way to staaaart dancing.
With all the couples currently in training, it means that there won't be an episode of Strictly this week. Instead, all 15 of the pairs will be taking to the ballroom for the first time next Saturday 23rd September for a bumper first week episode. It will also be the first time in seven years that there won't be a launch episode of Strictly on a Friday night.
So what's on instead of Strictly this Saturday? Well there's a repeat of Pointless Celebrities followed by brand new talent show Even Better than the Real Thing.
Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the new two-part talent show sees tribute acts battling it out to be crowned the best in the business.
But from next weekend, the Saturday night schedules between now and Christmas will basically be cleared to make way for the glitter and glamour of the ballroom.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 23rd September at 6.20pm on BBC1