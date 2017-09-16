So what's on instead of Strictly this Saturday? Well there's a repeat of Pointless Celebrities followed by brand new talent show Even Better than the Real Thing.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the new two-part talent show sees tribute acts battling it out to be crowned the best in the business.

But from next weekend, the Saturday night schedules between now and Christmas will basically be cleared to make way for the glitter and glamour of the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 23rd September at 6.20pm on BBC1