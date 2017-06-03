After the rules for the show were changed this year, it meant that up until now judges Simon, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden had lost all of their powers. Choosing the Wildcard act was really be their only job of the week!

It was quite a shock in the semi-finals when Sarah didn't progress to the final, especially after such an amazing rendition of Purple Rain.

She came third in the viewer vote, losing out on a spot to pianist Tokio Myers and pint-sized comedian Ned Woodman. In doing so, she became the only Golden Buzzer act of the series not to make it to the final.

Also seeing as Sarah was Simon's Golden Buzzer act, we had a sneaking suspicion that there was only ever one person who was going to join the 10 acts who had been voted through by the public...

Britain's Got Talent airs at 7.30pm on Saturday June 3 on ITV.