Which acts are on Friday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?
Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final on Friday 31st May
The acts competing in the fifth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 have been confirmed, all hoping to impress ITV's four impervious judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.
Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday's grand final...
Barbara Nice
Age: 65
From: Stockport
Talent: Comedian
More like this
"I am really looking forward to performing at The Apollo in the Live Semi-Finals," she said. "I loved my audition and can’t wait to be part of it all again - with the added edge of it being live!"
Fabulous Sisters
Age: 12-26
From: Japan
Talent: Dance Group
The dance group from Japan told us to expect "much more girl power" in the semi-finals. "We’re going to combine elements of elegance and power to wow the British public," they said.
Gonzo
Age: 33
From: Japan
Talent: Extreme Tambourine Performer
Expect Gonzo to be daring in the semis. "I will show the fusion of tambourine and hero power," he said.
Jacob Jones
Age: 27
From: London
Talent: Singer
"In the next performance you will see something totally unexpected and outside of the box," he said.
Jonathan Goodwin
Age: 38
From: South Wales
Talent: Magician
"I’m super excited about the Semi-Finals of BGT. It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really excited to see if I can pull off what I have planned," he teased.
Leanne Mya
Age: 31
From: London
Talent: Singing
On her semi-finals act, Leanne explained, "I want to inspire people, and my performance will be a homage to one of my heroes who is also a huge supporter of the Grenfell community."
Libby & Charlie
Talent: Dancing
The young dancing duo have been called in as a last-minute replacement for The Brotherhood, who were forced to pull-out in the week leading up to Friday's semi-final.
X
Talent: Magic
X wouldn't give a teaser of their next act, so we have to tune in to find out