Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday's grand final...

Barbara Nice

Age: 65

From: Stockport

Talent: Comedian

"I am really looking forward to performing at The Apollo in the Live Semi-Finals," she said. "I loved my audition and can’t wait to be part of it all again - with the added edge of it being live!"

Fabulous Sisters

Age: 12-26

From: Japan

Talent: Dance Group

The dance group from Japan told us to expect "much more girl power" in the semi-finals. "We’re going to combine elements of elegance and power to wow the British public," they said.

Gonzo

Age: 33

From: Japan

Talent: Extreme Tambourine Performer

Expect Gonzo to be daring in the semis. "I will show the fusion of tambourine and hero power," he said.

Jacob Jones

Age: 27

From: London

Talent: Singer

"In the next performance you will see something totally unexpected and outside of the box," he said.

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 38

From: South Wales

Talent: Magician

"I’m super excited about the Semi-Finals of BGT. It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really excited to see if I can pull off what I have planned," he teased.

Leanne Mya

Age: 31

From: London

Talent: Singing

On her semi-finals act, Leanne explained, "I want to inspire people, and my performance will be a homage to one of my heroes who is also a huge supporter of the Grenfell community."

Libby & Charlie

Talent: Dancing

The young dancing duo have been called in as a last-minute replacement for The Brotherhood, who were forced to pull-out in the week leading up to Friday's semi-final.

X

Talent: Magic

X wouldn't give a teaser of their next act, so we have to tune in to find out