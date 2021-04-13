The MasterChef 2021 final was expected to air on Friday, 9th April, however, following the news that Prince Philip had died, the BBC decided not to air the episode, with tribute programming to the Duke of Edinburgh airing in its place.

So, when can viewers expect the final episode to air?

Fans of the show will be happy to hear that the MasterChef final will go ahead this month. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the MasterChef 2021 final?

The MasterChef 2021 final will air on BBC One on Wednesday, April 14th at 8pm.

It will see one of the finalists – Tom, Alexina and Mike – crowned as the series 17 winner.

They’ll follow behind last year’s winner Thomas Frake who fought off tough competition from Sandy Tang and David Rickett to take the title. Frake showed great promise from the start and eventually won judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode over with his final three-course meal.

This year, the finalists will head to Michel Roux Jr’s acclaimed restaurant Le Gavroche, where they’ll face a Chef’s Table Challenge, and be asked to prepare three of the best dishes they’ve ever cooked in their lives.

The competition has been pretty tight this year, with the finalists serving restaurant quality food from the start.

Ahead of the series, Gregg Wallace told RadioTimes.com that the talent had improved on MasterChef this year, so much so, previous MasterChef winners would find it difficult to compete against contestants in the MasterChef 2021 line-up.

“I think it was Thomasina, our first ever winner, who said, ‘My God, nowadays, I wouldn’t even make it past a quarter final.’ I do think it’s because it’s been on for so long and whoever is signing up for the show must have watched the show so they’re fully aware of how high the standard is. So they’re putting in a lot of homework before they come on,” he said.

We can’t wait to see who takes home the title this year!

The MasterChef series final is on BBC One on Wednesday, April 14th at 8pm.