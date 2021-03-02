All the MasterChef 2021 contestants: Meet the chefs in each heat
Here's all the chefs taking part on the 17th series of MasterChef.
Published:
The BBC’s MasterChef is officially back for series 17! The cooking show kicked off on March 1st, introducing us to a new group of amateur chefs hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.
Over the next few weeks we’ll watch the chefs in each heat battle it out in the kitchen in order to secure a place in the finals.
And we hear that this year’s line-up could put some of the previous MasterChef winners to shame.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the upcoming series, Gregg Wallace said this year’s line-up is a particularly strong batch of contestants.
“What we realised, me and John, was that the standard was incredible even at the early stages,” he revealed.
“What we suspect has happened is because so many people are working from home, we think they’ve had a lot more time to practice, because we couldn’t believe the standard of the cooks in the early rounds. We normally get a mixed bag. This time we were getting good cook off after good cook after good cook.”
So, who are they?
MasterChef starts off with 40 contestants who all compete in heats of five members.
At the end of each week, four contestants who have made it through from the two competing heats go head-to-head in a quarter final to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Here’s what we know about each so far.
MasterChef 2021 line-up
Heat 1
- Tom
- Dominique
- Ross
- Mike
- Madeeha
Heat 2
- Gary
- Daniel
- Helen
- Steph
- Laura
Heat 4
- Adrian
- Alicia
- Rachel
- Stefan
- Katy
Heat 5
- Christian
- Michele
- Janine
- Stan
- Mike T
Heat 7
- Aaron
- Sofia
- Claire
- Zana
- Letitia
Heat 8
- Alexina
- Kerry
- Jim
- Mike R
- Josh
Heat 10
- Oliver
- Baz
- Magdalena
- Jacqui
- Ting
Heat 11
- Marc
- Ross G
- Jane
- Jo
- Lino
MasterChef series 17 starts on BBC One on Monday, March 1st at 9pm. Episode two will then air on Wednesday at Wednesday 8pm and Friday at 8.05pm.