Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. All the MasterChef 2021 contestants: Meet the chefs in each heat

All the MasterChef 2021 contestants: Meet the chefs in each heat

Here's all the chefs taking part on the 17th series of MasterChef.

MasterChef 2021 contestants

Published:

The BBC’s MasterChef is officially back for series 17! The cooking show kicked off on March 1st, introducing us to a new group of amateur chefs hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Advertisement

Over the next few weeks we’ll watch the chefs in each  heat battle it out in the kitchen in order to secure a place in the finals.

And we hear that this year’s line-up could put some of the previous MasterChef winners to shame.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the upcoming series, Gregg Wallace said this year’s line-up is a particularly strong batch of contestants.

“What we realised, me and John, was that the standard was incredible even at the early stages,” he revealed.

“What we suspect has happened is because so many people are working from home, we think they’ve had a lot more time to practice, because we couldn’t believe the standard of the cooks in the early rounds. We normally get a mixed bag. This time we were getting good cook off after good cook after good cook.”

So, who are they?

MasterChef starts off with 40 contestants who all compete in heats of five members.

At the end of each week, four contestants who have made it through from the two competing heats go head-to-head in a quarter final to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Here’s what we know about each so far.

MasterChef 2021 line-up

Heat 1

  • Tom
  • Dominique
  • Ross
  • Mike
  • Madeeha

Heat 2

  • Gary
  • Daniel
  • Helen
  • Steph
  • Laura

Heat 4

  • Adrian
  • Alicia
  • Rachel
  • Stefan
  • Katy

Heat 5

  • Christian
  • Michele
  • Janine
  • Stan
  • Mike T

Heat 7

  • Aaron
  • Sofia
  • Claire
  • Zana
  • Letitia

Heat 8

  • Alexina
  • Kerry
  • Jim
  • Mike R
  • Josh

Heat 10

  • Oliver
  • Baz
  • Magdalena
  • Jacqui
  • Ting

Heat 11

  • Marc
  • Ross G
  • Jane
  • Jo
  • Lino
Advertisement

MasterChef series 17 starts on BBC One on Monday, March 1st at 9pm. Episode two will then air on Wednesday at Wednesday 8pm and Friday at 8.05pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Tags

All about MasterChef

MasterChef 2021 contestants
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
80 Noir Ultra Multi Award Winning Dark Chocolate - Box of 20 Bars

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20 bars of 80Noir Ultra chocolate for just £12.99

That’s just 64p per bar with this exclusive deal!

You might like

MasterChef 2021

Exclusive Gregg Wallace on filming MasterChef 2021 in a pandemic

Masterchef 2021

Masterchef 2021 start date: Latest news about Masterchef’s return

MasterChef 2021

Exclusive Gregg Wallace hints at strong MasterChef 2021 line-up

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace reveals his biggest food discovery from Big Weekends Away