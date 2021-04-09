Broadcasters change TV schedules to air tributes to Prince Philip following his death

This morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news Prince Philip had died at the age of 99.

Broadcasters have halted their scheduled programming in order to air tributes, including a statement from the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.”

As it stands, schedules are suspended until 6pm, with the evening listings currently remaining unchanged.

BBC Two will mirror BBC One’s coverage of Prince Philip’s passing for the remainder of the afternoon.

ITV has announced that dedicated news coverage will air until 5pm, when the channel will air Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh, narrated by James Mates, which uses personal testimony and archive content to tell the story of the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Local news and weather will air as normal at 6pm, before ITV Evening News at 6:30pm.

Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, a live programme celebrating his life and legacy, has been added to the schedule at 7pm. Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield will talk to those who knew him best and understood him most, about his personality and his passions.

Documentary special Prince Philip: A Royal Life will air at 9pm.

ITV News at Ten will air as usual, extended to 11:15pm, when Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh will air once again.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and A Touch of Frost (repeat) have been dropped from the schedule.

Channel 4 has confirmed several changes to this afternoon and evening’s programming.

A New Life in the Sun has been deleted to make way for an obituary for Prince Philip at 4pm.

Four in a Bed, The Simpsons double bill and Hollyoaks will all air as planned.

Channel 4 News at 6pm has been extended by half an hour and will now finish at 8:30pm, while Food Unwrapped has been removed from the schedule.

Gogglebox and The Circle final are still set to air on Channel 4.

Channel 5 has announced a revised schedule up until 7pm tonight.

HRH The Duke of Prince Philip: 1921-2021 will air at 2:25 before a 5 News Special at 2:55.

The dedicated coverage continues at 3pm before another 5 News Special at 4:05pm, with Rich House, Poor House being dropped.

HRH The Duke of Prince Philip: 1921-2021 airs again from 4:10pm until 5pm, when a two-hour 5 News Special has been inserted into the schedule, replacing Neighbours, Home & Away and 5 News Tonight.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

No official details have been confirmed about the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral as of yet.