Mel B's back!

Scary Spice heads back to the panel to cover for an absent Nicole Scherzinger. In an ironic twist, Scherzy had a pre-arranged performance with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber Austria, the very same Webber who'd called her "crazy" for skipping a part in Cats on Broadway to return to X Factor.

It's safe to say Mel's no-nonsense approach is firmly in place - "If they haven't got what it takes, don't waste my time!" - while Simon Cowell makes a dig about just how much her bill was.

Louis Walsh gets booted off the panel

Poor Louis Walsh, only just back in his seat and he's out of it again after Simon Cowell lets a contestant have a go at being a judge instead of him. He's less 'next big pop star' more 'you're under rehearsed'. Yikes.

Gifty Louise returns

After failing to make it past Bootcamp last year, Gifty Louise returns for another bash at The X Factor tonight. A lost voice saw her struggle to get through the auditions in 2015, so when she says she's back to prove the judges wrong, Simon Cowell can't help but gently tease: "Well, you did lose your voice..."

... and things all just get a bit strange

With a bumper crop of auditions filmed late into the night, things get a bit weird on X Factor tonight, including a singer with a glittery finger cover and another who sings about plastic surgery. Even Cowell starts talking about the "crazy moths" coming to the "crazy flame" of X Factor.

So, what time is it on?

Well, see all of that and more from 8:00pm tonight on ITV.