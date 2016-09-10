So while the rest of the judging panel took up their seats for what was then the first day of London auditions, Scherzinger flew out to Austria to meet Lloyd Webber where she performed Buenos Aires from Evita. Former X Factor judge – and Cowell’s fellow America’s Got Talent judge – Mel B, stepped in for the day.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Scherzinger was full of praise for Lloyd Webber after the event: “Had so much fun being back on stage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber in Austria,” she wrote on Instagram.

Indeed, despite the catty comments surrounding her decision not to continue in the role of Grizabella (which she’d played in the 2014 West End revival), Scherzinger says everything’s peachy with the two of them now.

More like this

"He only wants the best for me, and Andrew and I are all good,” the former Pussycat Doll told us at this year’s X Factor series launch.

Of his less than subtle comments about her – which included saying she wasn’t that well known in America anyway – Scherzinger insisted:

“I love him and Maddy [his wife Madeleine Gurdon], they're family to me, and I can't wait for us to create together and work together and create history, because he's a legend.

“That just means that he's passionate about me and he believes in me,” she added.

"I chose to do The X Factor for the obvious reasons – obviously I love my job, I love what I do and I'm damn good at it," she explained of her choice to return to the reality singing contest. "But it allows me to do other things.

"I just finished Dirty Dancing, I have another movie coming out this year with Disney, and I'm able to work on my music […] time and timing is everything.”

Here's hoping things have remained fine and dandy with ALW after wind-up merchant Cowell – very much the cat that got the cream – encouraged Scherzinger to sing Memory from Cats with a very bemused contestant during the first weekend of auditions shown.

“That one’s for you Andrew," Cowell teased.

Advertisement

See The X Factor on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV