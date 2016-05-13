Describing Scherzinger as "crazy", Webber went on to stick the boot in, saying the former Pussycat Dolls singer wasn't well known in the US anyway.

"I mean, she's crazy. But the American producers just took a view - 'Well, fine, we'll get somebody else' - because she's actually not very well known in America amazingly. She's much better known here.

"I'm furious because I really believe she's the most fantastically talented girl and I went out on a limb to get her for the London Palladium here, and it makes me look like an absolute twot with them all," he continued (with, might I add excellent use of the word 'twot'), Scherzinger having made her West End debut as Grizabella in the 2014 revival.

With a final blow Lloyd Webber added: "But never mind, there'll be another girl on Broadway and Nicole will not get her Tony Award."

The X Factor line-up has yet to be officially confirmed, but alongside this news it's highly expected Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will return with Simon Cowell.

A spokesperson for X Factor told us "discussions are still ongoing regarding the panel, details will confirmed shortly".

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV