Webber had earlier claimed that Scherzinger had "agreed everything" with the musical's producers, before deciding at the last moment to return to Simon Cowell and The X Factor.

The composer said he was "furious" at the situation: "A week before we were going to go into rehearsal with Cats on Broadway, which luckily I'm not producing, she calls me and says she's decided she wants to do X Factor, having agreed everything,"

However, Scherzinger insists that the final contract had not been signed.

"I am incredibly blessed to be given so many amazing opportunities, including Cats, but unfortunately we weren't able to make it work this time around," the former Pussycat Dolls singer said.

While she did not confirm that she had chosen a judging spot on The X Factor over the stage show (no official confirmation has come from the reality series as yet), Scherzinger is expected to take her place on the new-look panel along with Cowell and hot favourites Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

"I adore and respect Andrew, I'm so grateful for our friendship and can’t wait for the opportunity to create more magic together," Scherzinger continued.

"Being on Broadway is a dream for Nicole but the commitment the show required made her rethink accepting the offer," a source told RadioTimes.com. "Nicole also has a music and acting career so needs to find time for that as well."

They explained that while contracts were being discussed for the musical, Scherzinger had "never signed up to do it".

Simon Cowell is the only judge currently confirmed for this year's X Factor series, although a full line-up announcement is expected soon.

A spokesperson for X Factor told us "discussions are still ongoing regarding the panel, details will confirmed shortly".

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year