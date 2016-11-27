Week ten: who finished top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard?
A perfect 40 and a Cha Cha Challenge made for an interesting night in the ballroom
It was a night of big scores and memorable performances on Strictly Come Dancing as week ten took us back from Blackpool to the ballroom, where Danny and Oti kicked the show off by making Strictly history.
The duo's samba became the first in Strictly history to score a perfect 40, sending them straight to the top of the leaderboard.
And there they sat until the Cha Cha Challenge, where they were pipped to the post by Louise and Kevin, whose wonderful waltz had them sitting in second place.
A full six points in the Cha Cha Challenge drew the duo level with Danny and Oti, while Ore and Joanne followed close behind.
Ed and Katya once again find themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard - could this be the week all dreams of a Glitterballs final are finally crushed?
Tune in to the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday November 27th to find out.