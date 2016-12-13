If you weren't among the many millions who tuned into the ITV talent contest, let's call this a catch up. Jones, 25 – a member of the Magic Circle who's also worked in the Household Cavalry for five years – took to the stage in front of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon to wow them with the sort of wizardry that would leave Harry Potter scratching his head.

Combining his skills in origami, mind-reading and, er, tea-brewing, he earned four yeses from the judges and sailed through to the next round. Of course he went on to win the show, and now he's performing at The Royal Variety Performance on ITV.