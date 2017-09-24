But Aston snuck in just ahead of her with 31 points from the judges after he and Janette Manrara danced the foxtrot to It Had To Be You.

In a poll of more than 640 RadioTimes.com readers, a third said Debbie was the best celebrity dancer on Strictly's first live show - comfortably beating the 22% who backed Aston.

But even if viewers disagree with who should have been top, it seems Strictly fans are on the same page as the judges. With Joe McFadden coming in at 14%, the top three are exactly the same as on the real leader board.

More like this

Of course, as Claudia Winkleman pointed out every five minutes, the public vote wasn't open on Saturday night's show. Instead, the judges' scores will be rolled over to next week when the first contestant will leave the series.

Still: with such solid public support, it looks likely that Debbie and Aston will both be safe from elimination. Though with Strictly Come Dancing, nothing is ever guaranteed...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 30th September at 6.45pm on BBC1