Fellow comedian Robert White came in second with 3,368 votes and Micky P Kerr in third with 3,011. Down at the bottom is Callum Courtney with less than 500 votes.

But it's still all to play for as the ten remaining acts perform for the public in Sunday's live final.

Could we still see victory for one of the Golden Buzzer acts: Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, Donchez Dacres or Tim and Jack? Or how about a big win for mini dance troupe DVJ or choir The D-Day Darlings or The Giang Brothers?

The live grand final for Britain’s Got Talent is on Sunday 3rd June at 7.30pm on ITV. You can find out more about it here.