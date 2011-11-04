Beginning on Monday 28 November, 1Xtra Live will visit Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol on consecutive nights before ending in London.

Rowland said, “I loved performing at the first ever 1Xtra Live four years ago and I’m really happy to be headlining the final date of this incredible event. There’s so much amazing talent on the line-up and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Other big-name performers include Wretch 32, Dappy, Labrinth and Tinchy Stryder in Manchester, Nero, J Cole, Skream and Maverick Sabre in Birmingham, and Chase & Status, Benga & Youngman, Ms Dynamite and Delilah in Bristol. Big Sean, Jessie J and UK Female Allstar MCs will be joining Kelly Rowland in London.

More like this

The events will be broadcast live each evening between 7pm and 11pm on Radio 1 and 1Xtra, and via the BBC's red button interactive TV service.

Hip-hop DJ Tim Westwood will provide a warm-up to each night, transmitting his 1Xtra show live from a local college between 4pm and 7pm. The following morning, between 7am and 10am, 1Xtra Breakfast Show host Twin B will look back on the previous night’s proceedings.

Twin B said, “I can’t wait to get out on the road with some of the best artists around and meet the 1Xtra listeners. Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London here we come!”

Radio 1Xtra controller Ben Cooper said, “These are the most ambitious live music events that 1Xtra has ever staged. We hope to connect with as many of our listeners as possible, whether they're at the gigs, listening to the radio or watching online. It's a big moment for us to celebrate what the station stands for - the very best in urban music and fresh new talent.”

Advertisement

1Xtra Live, now in its fourth consecutive year, is a free event. Tickets are available at bbc.co.uk/1xtra.