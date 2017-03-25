Team: Team Gavin

Best moment: Just after Max had finished his Blind Audition, Tom Jones tried to hit his button...but it was too late! Luckily Gavin Rossdale had gone moments before.

Bio: Diehard reality TV fans might recognise Max from The X Factor all the back in 2011. He made it through to Gary Barlow's Judges' Houses in series eight of the show, but didn't reach the live shows as Frankie Cocozza, Marcus Collins, Craig Colton and James Michael went through instead.

Max auditioned for The Voice UK alongside his housemate - and favourite to win the show - Mo Adineran. Although Max only had one coach turn, Mo had all four spinning in their chairs! Despite this, there's no rivalry between the pair who say they're the best of friends.

In his Knockout performance, Max was a dead ringer for Alex Turner in this performance of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. Have a watch below...

His Knockout performance: