Blessing and Jonny had the chance to sing for the title and both offered moving ballads to win over the public vote.

Emma Willis had the pleasure of announcing the champion and after months of waiting, Blessing Chitapa was crowned The Voice UK 2020 winner.

The Voice UK has already been recommissioned for another series on ITV, although the show will have some notable changes when it returns in 2021.

More like this

For starters, Meghan Trainor has announced her departure from the series as she wants to focus on her family after becoming pregnant with her first child.

Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone! I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!"

Anne-Marie will take Trainor's place on the judging panel, hot off the success of her Brit-nominated debut studio album Speak Your Mind, which reached number three in the UK charts in 2018.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, head to our TV Guide.