The Voice Kids crowns its winner as live final suffers technical hitch
Viewers were full of praise for all four contestants – and Emma Willis's smooth presenting
Some TV stars get famous by lounging in the Mallorcan sun for an entire summer; others find recognition by belting out tunes live on the telly in front of four judges, some spinny chairs, and an audience of millions... all at an impressively young age.
The Voice Kids is the sort of uplifting show that's needed in these choppy times. The junior spin-off to the main series showcases some serious talent – young vocal chords that were on display during Saturday's live final.
Four singers took to the stage – Danny Jones' act Sam Wilkinson, Team will.i.am's Lil Shan Shan, Pixie Lott's Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald and Keira Laver (mentored by Jessie J) – in a bid to be crowned series three's champion.
After a public vote, it was Danny's act Sam who emerged as the winner after impressing with his solo performance of his own original track – Everything's All Right – before taking to the stage with the McFly singer for a rendition of Hey Jude by The Beatles.
But the final was not without its difficulties with a technical hitch occurring as Gracie-Jayne was about to sing Nina Simone's Feeling Good as her solo performance. An awkward pause after the audience applause led host Emma Willis to re-emerge on stage to explain the delay.
"Hi, so during live shows was have technical difficulties and that is what is happening right now and I think Gracie-Jayne couldn't hear the music," she said, adding: "When the band are ready, we're going to get going."
Willis and Gracie-Jayne's calm handling of the situation did not go unnoticed by viewers:
