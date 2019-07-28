Four singers took to the stage – Danny Jones' act Sam Wilkinson, Team will.i.am's Lil Shan Shan, Pixie Lott's Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald and Keira Laver (mentored by Jessie J) – in a bid to be crowned series three's champion.

After a public vote, it was Danny's act Sam who emerged as the winner after impressing with his solo performance of his own original track – Everything's All Right – before taking to the stage with the McFly singer for a rendition of Hey Jude by The Beatles.

But the final was not without its difficulties with a technical hitch occurring as Gracie-Jayne was about to sing Nina Simone's Feeling Good as her solo performance. An awkward pause after the audience applause led host Emma Willis to re-emerge on stage to explain the delay.

More like this

"Hi, so during live shows was have technical difficulties and that is what is happening right now and I think Gracie-Jayne couldn't hear the music," she said, adding: "When the band are ready, we're going to get going."

Willis and Gracie-Jayne's calm handling of the situation did not go unnoticed by viewers:

Advertisement

And many took to Twitter after the show to praise its uplifting format and championing of young talent: