Dancing shoes at the ready: you’ve only got to wait until 3rd September for Strictly Come Dancing to waltz back onto TV (that's nine days, people!) and, if the new just-landed trailer is anything to go by, you should be jiving for joy.

Get ready! #Strictly Come Dancing - The Launch Show will be landing on Saturday 3rd September at 6.50pm. @BBCOne.https://t.co/iqLmOX3zK3 — BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) August 24, 2016

Yes, the stars are already beaming aboard the strictly glitter ball spaceship (that’s a thing now apparently. Just go with it) with the likes of Louise Redknapp and Tameka Empson already waiting on the bridge. Oh, and Lesley Joseph, who gives a brilliantly, shall we say, wanting look to former Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.