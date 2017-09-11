The Scunthorpe native performed a bizarre, house-influenced original song, that he says was inspired by "going on a night out with your friends".

The audition was certainly enthusiastic, but it only drew grimaces from the judges. Check it out below.

Though he didn't do quite enough to advance to the next round, he is likely to live long in the memory of X Factor fans, with many taking to social media to praise his efforts during the show.

Others were not quite as convinced.

"Sing it with me" for song of the summer 2018? We certainly hope so.