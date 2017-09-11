The internet loved this hilarious X Factor audition
Andrew Holloway from Scunthorpe brought out the classic Simon Cowell grimace
The X Factor 2017 is back in full swing, and last night viewers witnessed the first iconic audition of the new series.
Steelworker Andy Holloway ran enthusiastically into the audition room, to the delight of judges Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger. They were not quite prepared, however, for what he had in store.
The Scunthorpe native performed a bizarre, house-influenced original song, that he says was inspired by "going on a night out with your friends".
The audition was certainly enthusiastic, but it only drew grimaces from the judges. Check it out below.
Though he didn't do quite enough to advance to the next round, he is likely to live long in the memory of X Factor fans, with many taking to social media to praise his efforts during the show.
More like this
Others were not quite as convinced.
"Sing it with me" for song of the summer 2018? We certainly hope so.