“That was flying right there. The moves were sharp, the energy was great," said guest judge, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro. “Mother Earth is where the power comes from… You used it that time baby!"

Craig Revel-Horwood kept it simple, with: “That is a dance I think for the final."

Darcey Bussell couldn't even stay in her chair, jumping up and telling the couple: “That was extraordinary. The precision of your feet!”. She gave the pair their ten, while the other three judges scored the jive with nines.

“You broke the seal today and you’re on your way up, that was absolutely amazing," head judge Shirley Ballas said.

John-Jules was visibly ecstatic with his final score of 37 — the highest of the season so far — asking presenter Tess Daly to pinch him.

Week five has been a high-scoring week all round, with dance pairs Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton both scoring four nines from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1