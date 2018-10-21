They began right at the start of the show, when Alfonso praised Dr Ranj Singh's "great" performance, before telling him and his dance partner Janette Manrara that he knew how nerve-wracking it was starting off a live show.

"Do you think Alfonso's been on Dancing With the Stars? Wow I would never have known given that he keeps mentioning it," one Twitter user wrote.

Other Strictly fans suggested creating a drinking game around Alfonso's Dancing With the Stars mentions.

More like this

Alfonso will also be joining Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel on Sunday night's results show, replacing Bruno Tonioli who's — fittingly — off judging Dancing With the Stars...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1