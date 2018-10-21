In 2017, Tonioli missed a weekend of filming on the UK series for the first time in 15 years. On that occasion, the BBC decided not to replace him with a guest judge.

However this year, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro will be stepping in to join Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel.

Tonioli fans, fear not, as he will be back on Strictly for Halloween Week on 27th October, and all will be right with the world again.