Bruno Tonioli is taking a break from Strictly this weekend – here’s why
The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel will be missing its most flamboyant member
Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this weekend (20th and 21st October), meaning the ballroom will be that little bit less flamboyant – and Shirley Ballas won't have to dodge those lethal spinning arms.
"But where has he gone?" we hear you cry. Well, Tonioli is taking a one-week break from Strictly to film its US equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, on which he is also a judge.
In 2017, Tonioli missed a weekend of filming on the UK series for the first time in 15 years. On that occasion, the BBC decided not to replace him with a guest judge.
However this year, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro will be stepping in to join Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel.
Tonioli fans, fear not, as he will be back on Strictly for Halloween Week on 27th October, and all will be right with the world again.