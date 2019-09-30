But Cracknell revealed he felt calmer at accepting his Strictly fate for week two, as he had finally started to enjoy the experience.

“I would be lying if I said I feel especially confident dancing,” he told RadioTimes.com ahead of the dance off.

“I’ve just been making sure I enjoy it. The whole week’s been fun, and if that’s not good enough, then it’s not good enough.”

He continued: “The real challenge of the show is putting yourself in a really vulnerable position, and enjoying it.”

After having lost the dance off to footballer David James, it was reported that Cracknell had said backstage that he “wished he’d never done the show.”

However, Cracknell has since dismissed the rumours, writing on Twitter, “I don’t reply to people’s comments but I’m not gonna let this one go. Luba and I had fun & our best dance but it wasn’t enough.

"I know I’m no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid.”

Elsewhere, partner Mushtuk said that the standard for Strictly this year was higher than ever – but she felt her role was to help Cracknell enjoy the experience.

“Strictly Come Dancing is more about making the celebrity partner have their own journey,” she said.

“And I don’t compare with any journeys. Some people are doing incredibly.

“I feel that my mission was to make James have the best time and have the courage to do something new and outside his comfort zone.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC 1