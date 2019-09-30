Posting a link to a story detailing the claims, Cracknell posted on Twitter: "I don’t reply to people’s comments but I’m not gonna let this one go. @LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn’t enough.

"I know I’m no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid," he added.

A source previously alleged in an article in The Sun that Cracknell had to be calmed down backstage: "He was livid at being axed. He was saying things like, 'It was a massive mistake to do Strictly. I’ve been made to look completely stupid'."

Cracknell scored bottom and second-bottom in the two weeks that he performed on the show, his last dance being the Jive to Little Richard’s Tutti Frutti.