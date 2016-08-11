“You’ll have a ball… (hopefully a glitter one)” Flack tweeted.

Flack admits she’s totally “jels” too, of course.

You would be, right? Gone are the days of twirling around a fancy ballroom. Gone are the days of constant fake tans, fancy outfits and compliments. Then again, also gone are the long days of rigorous training, critique from the judges and millions of people watching every single toe tap. Watching it on the sofa has its benefits too, eh?

If Whitmore did go on to win, it would certainly boast similarities to Flack’s success, both having previously presented ITV2’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show before moving to the ballroom. And with some perfect 40s to her name, Whitmore is sure to be keen to emulate Flack’s run. Maybe she’ll even get paired with Flack's pro Pasha Kovalev?

Whitmore is in good company so far. Will Young has also been confirmed, and has already started rehearsing with a broom. Ed Balls has also been confirmed. Another contestant is expected today as this year’s full cast is drip-fed on radio, online and on various TV shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year.