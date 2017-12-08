Shirley Ballas isn't sure whether she'll be returning to Strictly Come Dancing next year
The new Strictly Head Judge said that she's "had the most spectacular time" but that plans for next year have not yet been decided
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on ITV's This Morning that she does not yet know if she'll be returning to the show next year.
"Well we haven't finished the season yet," she said, after Ruth had asked her if she would be coming back, although she added, "I've had the most spectacular time."
Ballas said however that she has had to "get used" to the criticism on Twitter and media scrutiny.
"There have been some things to get used to like the Twitter and the press and this and that and the other, but generally I've thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being on the show."
The contracts for Strictly are yet to be decided, she explained: "As of yet nothing's been decided, so we'll wait and see."
Joanne Clifton recently told RadioTimes.com that some of her technical criticism has the potential to "put a little bit of a downer on the whole show", adding that the judges "also have to motivate and be a bit more positive."
Former Strictly judge Len Goodman recently told Lorraine Kelly that he was happy with his decision to call time on his Strictly career.
"I did it for 12 years, I wasn’t getting too dithery. I wasn’t dribbling or whatever, so I thought there comes a time where you think, ‘Well, I did it for 12 years’. I couldn’t do the flying backwards and forwards.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 9th December on BBC1