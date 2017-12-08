Ballas said however that she has had to "get used" to the criticism on Twitter and media scrutiny.

"There have been some things to get used to like the Twitter and the press and this and that and the other, but generally I've thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being on the show."

The contracts for Strictly are yet to be decided, she explained: "As of yet nothing's been decided, so we'll wait and see."

Joanne Clifton recently told RadioTimes.com that some of her technical criticism has the potential to "put a little bit of a downer on the whole show", adding that the judges "also have to motivate and be a bit more positive."

Former Strictly judge Len Goodman recently told Lorraine Kelly that he was happy with his decision to call time on his Strictly career.

"I did it for 12 years, I wasn’t getting too dithery. I wasn’t dribbling or whatever, so I thought there comes a time where you think, ‘Well, I did it for 12 years’. I couldn’t do the flying backwards and forwards.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 9th December on BBC1