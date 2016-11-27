So what did Jordan say to provoke such a reaction? Well, his initial tweet wasn't too bad:

But then when Oduba picked up a score of 38 including three tens, he wasn't pleased, tweeting: "What the f**k!!!! The judges save Ore NOT the public #Fact"

Jordan also retweeted a comment calling out Darcey Bussell for critiquing Oduba's head position and yet still giving him a perfect score, as well as another asking: "why do they consistently over mark him do you think?"

More like this

To make matters worse, he then started a poll asking whether Oduba and Clifton were "WAY OVERMARKED".

Meanwhile, Clifton's parents Keith and Judy challenged viewers to share their own attempts at a Fleckerl.

Advertisement

We're looking forward to seeing James's...