"All the stops are being pulled out on Strictly this week with a spectacular homage to La La Land," a source told RadioTimes.com.

"Both the professional dancers and the celebrities will be dancing to a medley of Another Day of Sun and City of Stars as they bring the glamour of Hollywood to Elstree. There’s going to be plenty of colourful costumes – and no doubt some colourful performances, too!"

The big question now is who will be donning that iconic yellow dress and suit to step into the roles of Sebastian and Mia?

More like this

We can imagine Kevin Clifton and real-life wife Karen Clifton giving an Oscar-winning performance. Or maybe Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara will take the lead roles?

Either way, in the original opening sequence in the movie there are a lot of cars. Perhaps the action will take place off the dance floor and in the car park at Elstree studios!

In Movie Week, the remaining 14 celebrities will also be paying tribute to films including The Sound of Music, Indiana Jones and Toy Story as Hollywood comes to the ballroom.

But if you can't wait until Saturday and want a flavour of what we might be able to expect from the La La Land homage this Saturday, here's what happened when Dancing with the Stars paid homage to the movie:

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday October 7 at 6.35pm