Because the first episode is pre-recorded, this is the only chance the Strictly celebrities will have to chill out and watch themselves in action.

Joe clearly was only too happy to share his birthday with his new Strictly friends – and make use of his massive projector screen...

Newsreader Kate Silverton joined the party, posting a picture of the birthday boy just as the show was getting underway.

Joe's new partner Dianne Buswell was also there to celebrate the start of what is set to be an intense few weeks of training before the first live show.

After the episode had finished, fellow YouTube star Oli White posted a video of Joe dancing his way over to his birthday cake. Looks like the boy has been working on his moves already...

While fellow celeb Katie Piper shared a picture of her "partying with the pros" at Joe's house. Wonder whether she was able to pick up any extra tips?

Unfortunately, now the party's over and the hard work begins. The first Strictly live show is only two weeks away, set to air on Saturday 22nd September.

