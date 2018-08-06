What we do already know is that there will be a total of 15 celebrities taking to the floor for series 16. All the names have been confirmed behind the scenes, with the announcements due to take place throughout the summer.

But just who will be the first name announced?

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn