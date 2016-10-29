20.14 And that's goodbye from us too! We'll leave you with the final leaderboard for tonight:

20.12 Not a great haul from the judges for Claudia:

-Bruno is blown away “you had so much packed into that!”, but says Claudia looked a bit rushed.

-Craig says she looked like a tornado around the dance floor

-Darcey also thinks that Claudia was moved around the floor a bit too much.

- Len says that she sacrificed a lot of technique for speed.

But she's still picked up a fair few points. Final (final) score of the night: 32 (8,7,8,9)

20.05 Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard are last up. They're dancing the Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton – a dance Claudia's been slipping up on in practice.

20.04 Len says it was “masculine performance” (whatever that means) and praises Danny as an “excellent dancer”, Bruno’s loving the life in Danny’s hips ,and Darcey says Danny was “very brave”. HOWEVER, Craig – the ever-happy man – says there was too much energy.

Final score: 35 (8,9,9,9).

19.57 Up next: Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Rumba to the Sam Smith version of How Will I Know

19.54 Look like Daisy’s done well too. Darcey says it was just “heaven”, Bruno says “it was like watching Betty Boo come back to life” (despite her being a cartoon character), and Craig “loved it”.

Final score: 32 (8,8,8,8)

19.48 And now Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Charleston to Happy Feet by Manhattan Rhythm Kings. Well, their hands anyway.

19.47 Well, was it as good as last week? Not quite. Ore picks up a score of 36 (9,9,9,9).Still, Craig says it was “beautiful”, Len thinks it was “gorgeous” and Bruno says “every week you surprise me"

19.39 It's what we've all been waiting for: Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton dancing the Waltz to the Claudia Streza version of I Will Always Love You

19.36 Craig says Ed has “no style whatsoever”, Darcey says Balls needs to “come back next year”, and Bruno says “well, there’s no chance of you joining the Royal ballet"

Final score: 18 (2,6,6,4). Well, better than last week, I guess.

19.30 Ed Balls is on! And on a completely unrelated note, we’re asking: what’s the lowest ever Strictly score? Answer: 8, courtesy of Quentin Wilson in series two of the show

19.29 So, tonight Ed Balls will be dancing the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Which, yes, is definitely a valid excuse to remind you of this gem…

19.26 The results for Louise:

-Len is pleased, but wants more “wow!”.

-Bruno is pleased by the entire thing. Classic Bruno.

-Darcey says there’s a “beautiful relationship” between the two of them.

-Craig says the whole thing “lacked excitement” and says Louise needs to move her hips more

Louise picks up a final score of 33 (8,8,8,9) and goes to the top of the board.

19.21 Fourth up: Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Rumba to the Michael Buble version of Always on My Mind. The theme is French. Just go with it. And the set.

19.18 Anastacia gets high praise from Darcey: “this was one lovely kind of dance”. Len says the change of partner did Anastacia no harm – “it was your best dance yet!” Bruno: “lovely, very very nice.” And Craig, well, he’s not a happy bunny about that “gap”. But positive overall.

Score: 30 (7,7,8,8). She's top of the board so far.

19.14 Biggest thing to note from Anastacia's performance: the audience are clapping off-beat. Oh dear.

19.11 Tough news for Anastacia this week: Brendan’s too ill to dance and will be replaced by Gorka Marquez. Brendan will be returning next week and, despite some rumours, very much alive.

19.10 Craig says Greg’s dance is “awkward” and “stiff”. Len says Greg “didn’t look comfortable and confident”, and Bruno thinks Greg “stiffened up a bit”. Even Darcey says “it’s not your dance”.

Not a great one for Greg, then.

His score: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

19.06 New Strictly drinking game: take a sip whenever Greg Rutherford looks at his own feet when dancing.

19.03 Third up: Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe dancing the Cha Cha to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris

19.00 So, what did the judges think of Lesley (and her missteps)?

Bruno says he loves the intensity, but says “you messed it up a bit, dear”. A very negative review from Craig ending with “I don’t think this dance is for you". However, Darcey says “you almost achieved it all” – apparently Lesley just needs to relax her shoulders. Len agrees.

Overall a score of… DRUM ROLL... 24 (5, 6, 7, 6)

18.57 Next up: Lesley Joseph and Anton Du Beke dancing the Tango to the Gotan Project version of Whatever Lola Wants. And Lesley is dressed as a fortune teller. Erm, she does know the Halloween special is next week, right?

18.54 And now there's a "Strictly super-fan" talking to camera. Who's a puppet. Because..erm...whaaa?

18.51 The results are in for Rinder:

Len says he’s “immensely impressed”, but wants more swivel. Bruno says Rinder needs more energy, but it's positive feedback overall. Despite a few “wild kicks”, Darcey loved it. And Craig, well, he said it was “a little bit flat-footed”.

A 6, 8, 8 and a 7: a score of 29.

18.45 So, first up: Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero will be dancing the Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrews Sisters.

But we're not sure about that outfit, Rinder. Rhinestone camouflage?! Do you want to be seen or not?

18.43 Yup, Laura is missing due to an ankle injury. Here's that full story...

18.42 Just in case you wanted a reminder of Ore's jive. Go on, just one more time...

18.36 Right, it's officially Strictly o'clock. Let's do this.

18.30 T minus five minutes, people! That’s just enough time to read whether there’s such a thing as peaking too soon in Strictly (Spoilers: definitely not)

18.05 Just half an hour to go! That's just enough time to truly appreciate this gif:

17.52 So, not a great start. Both Laura Whitmore and Brendan Cole won't be dancing tonight due to medical reasons. But we've now got a huge reason to keep on watching: tanned Ed Balls.

This can only go well.

17.10 Bad news: Laura Whitmore will NOT be on the dance-floor tonight due to injury. A Strictly spokesperson said:

"Laura Whitmore will not perform on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in the week. She has been checked by a doctor and the medical team on site and they have advised that she rests her ankle and does not dance this weekend.

"As per the rules of Strictly Come Dancing - because Laura and Giovanni cannot dance on tonight’s show - they will receive a bye through to next week and the show will continue with a public vote as per usual. We wish Laura a very speedy recovery."

16.00 Afternoon! Thomas here for another Strictly (and Ed Balls) extravaganza. Here’s hoping it meets the high bar set by last week – more precisely, the bar set by Ore and his 39-pointer jive. Let's just revisit that again, shall we...

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's show...

