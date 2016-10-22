Having kicked and flicked his way to success with the jive last week and scored an impressive 39, Ore Oduba will be hoping to impress the judges with a very different dance: the Waltz. It's sure to be romantic as he and Jo twirl around the dance floor to the tune of I Will Always Love You.

Following in his wake, Judge Rinder and Laura Whitmore will each be taking on the jive - while Ed Balls is sure to be a comic hit with his version of the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Hopefully he won't be hugging his pillow or weeping like a willow when Craig is through with him.

Here is the song and dance list in full:

  • Anastacia and Brendan Cole will be dancing the Quickstep to My Kind of Town by Frank Sinatra
  • Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton
  • Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Charleston to Happy Feet by Manhattan Rhythm Kings
  • Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Rumba to the Sam Smith version of How Will I Know
  • Ed Balls and Katya Jones will be dancing the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo by Tony Christie
  • Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe will be dancing the Cha Cha to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris
  • Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero will be dancing the Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrews Sisters
  • Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Jive to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson
  • Lesley Joseph and Anton Du Beke will be dancing the Tango to the Gotan Project version of Whatever Lola Wants
  • Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Rumba to the Michael Buble version of Always on My Mind
  • Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will be dancing the Waltz to the Claudia Streza version of I Will Always Love You
The episode will kick off at 6.35pm on Saturday 22nd October on BBC One.

