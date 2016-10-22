Strictly Come Dancing 2016 week 5 song and dance list revealed
Will jive dancer extraordinaire Ore Oduba be able to turn his talents to the Waltz?
Having kicked and flicked his way to success with the jive last week and scored an impressive 39, Ore Oduba will be hoping to impress the judges with a very different dance: the Waltz. It's sure to be romantic as he and Jo twirl around the dance floor to the tune of I Will Always Love You.
Following in his wake, Judge Rinder and Laura Whitmore will each be taking on the jive - while Ed Balls is sure to be a comic hit with his version of the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Hopefully he won't be hugging his pillow or weeping like a willow when Craig is through with him.
Here is the song and dance list in full:
- Anastacia and Brendan Cole will be dancing the Quickstep to My Kind of Town by Frank Sinatra
- Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton
- Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Charleston to Happy Feet by Manhattan Rhythm Kings
- Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Rumba to the Sam Smith version of How Will I Know
- Ed Balls and Katya Jones will be dancing the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo by Tony Christie
- Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe will be dancing the Cha Cha to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris
- Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero will be dancing the Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrews Sisters
- Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Jive to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson
- Lesley Joseph and Anton Du Beke will be dancing the Tango to the Gotan Project version of Whatever Lola Wants
- Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Rumba to the Michael Buble version of Always on My Mind
- Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will be dancing the Waltz to the Claudia Streza version of I Will Always Love You
The episode will kick off at 6.35pm on Saturday 22nd October on BBC One.