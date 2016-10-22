Having kicked and flicked his way to success with the jive last week and scored an impressive 39, Ore Oduba will be hoping to impress the judges with a very different dance: the Waltz. It's sure to be romantic as he and Jo twirl around the dance floor to the tune of I Will Always Love You.

Following in his wake, Judge Rinder and Laura Whitmore will each be taking on the jive - while Ed Balls is sure to be a comic hit with his version of the American Smooth to (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Hopefully he won't be hugging his pillow or weeping like a willow when Craig is through with him.