“I need an improvement, I need a better week, what are you dancing this week?” he asked her

“Well we’ve got the movie week coming up this week”, she began, “so I am doing the tango.” Morgan’s co-presenter Susanna Reid attempted to show some support for Hawkins with a “yay!” but Morgan pressed her further.

“Can you actually do the tango?” he prodded.

More like this

It’s not the first time Piers has had a pop at Hawkins’ dancing. Despite her hopes that he’d failed to notice her bad luck on Saturday’s show, he hinted that he had opinions about his co-host's performance, and wouldn't be shy in sharing them.

Here’s hoping Charlotte has better luck next weekend.

Or brings Brendan Cole to work tomorrow morning instead – he’s having none of the mob’s mean comments.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights