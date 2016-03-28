But he proves to be a good sport when the mistake gets sent up in the finale of SNT's Who Shot Simon Cowell? sketch series. We're told as part of the spoof murder mystery show, Murs will be a tad premature on the final killer's reveal.

"Olly stands up and says 'Everyone, it was me!'," a source told RadioTimes.com. "Then Caroline Flack grabs him and says, 'No Olly, it wasn't you. Please sit down.' He sits down and apologises for making a mistake again..."

At least he can see the funny side now.

See the final Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - which is airing live from a cruise ship in Barcelona - this Saturday 7:00pm on ITV