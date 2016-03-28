Olly Murs's X Factor gaffe will be mocked in final Who Shot Simon Cowell? sketch
The singer and former X Factor presenter hasn't quite lived down sending Monica Michael home too early but is a good sport about it when his mistake is sent up on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Olly Murs is to get a ribbing in the final edition of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for that X Factor gaffe.
Yes, the former presenter hasn't quite lived down last year's 'oops moment' when he announced Monica Michael was leaving the competition when the result hadn't yet been confirmed.
But he proves to be a good sport when the mistake gets sent up in the finale of SNT's Who Shot Simon Cowell? sketch series. We're told as part of the spoof murder mystery show, Murs will be a tad premature on the final killer's reveal.
"Olly stands up and says 'Everyone, it was me!'," a source told RadioTimes.com. "Then Caroline Flack grabs him and says, 'No Olly, it wasn't you. Please sit down.' He sits down and apologises for making a mistake again..."
At least he can see the funny side now.
More like this
See the final Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - which is airing live from a cruise ship in Barcelona - this Saturday 7:00pm on ITV