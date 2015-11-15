Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary has sent some kind words to Olly Murs after a hiccup during tonight's live results show.

Advertisement

Murs, who co-hosts the show with Caroline Flack this year, said Monica Michael had been sent home based on the judges' votes, but the result actually needed to go back to Deadlock. It didn't end up changing matters. Monica had fewer public votes than Anton Stephans, whom she faced in the sing-off, and so was indeed sent home.

But after Murs took to Twitter to apologise for the mistake, O'Leary sent a message of support.

Murs wrote:

To which O'Leary said:

More like this

Murs dubbed himself a "plonker" replying:

And after some negative messages to the new frontman, O'Leary feels a bit of perspective is needed:

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement