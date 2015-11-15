Confusion on X Factor before Monica Michael was sent home
Host Olly Murs got in a pickle over whether the vote was going to Deadlock or not, before it was confirmed Rita Ora's wildcard act was leaving the competition
X Factor host Olly Murs got in a bit of a pickle during tonight's results show, with a moment of confusion as Monica Michael and Anton Stephans faced elimination following the sing-off.
As Cowell cast the final vote - opting to back his own Overs act Anton - Murs thought Monica had been sent home.
But the votes were actually two apiece. Rita had of course backed her own act Monica - as did Cheryl - while Grimshaw had put his support behind Anton saying his sing-off performance was better.
Thus, the vote actually went to Deadlock.
No one noticed...
Nevertheless, it wasn't better news for this year's only wildcard act Monica, as the result of the public vote still meant she was going home.
"I’ve loved it, I’ve had such an amazing journey. It’s been crazy. Thank you for bringing me back," Monica enthused as it was confirmed.
It was good news (and a bit of a close call) for Mr Cowell. He'd already lost an act, with Max Stone losing tonight's overall public vote, so if Anton had gone home he'd have lost all of his acts in one awkward swoop.
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV