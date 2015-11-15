But the votes were actually two apiece. Rita had of course backed her own act Monica - as did Cheryl - while Grimshaw had put his support behind Anton saying his sing-off performance was better.

Thus, the vote actually went to Deadlock.

No one noticed...

More like this

But some people enjoyed the mayhem of it all

Nevertheless, it wasn't better news for this year's only wildcard act Monica, as the result of the public vote still meant she was going home.

"I’ve loved it, I’ve had such an amazing journey. It’s been crazy. Thank you for bringing me back," Monica enthused as it was confirmed.

It was good news (and a bit of a close call) for Mr Cowell. He'd already lost an act, with Max Stone losing tonight's overall public vote, so if Anton had gone home he'd have lost all of his acts in one awkward swoop.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV