Of his exit Max said: "Maybe I needed a song that showed my voice more. Maybe it was because I was ill."

Max had been struggling during the week, but had seemed confident that being poorly wouldn't affect his performance on the night. He'd been keen to impress Nick Grimshaw, who'd criticised his staging last week, so will be pleased to have earned some positive comments last night for his final performance. His vocals earning high praise across the judging panel.

Max's mentor Simon Cowell said: "Max has been cool, we had a funny relationship to begin with. But he's cool, he's funny.

"You've got a hell of a voice," he told the singer. "You're going to do great."

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV