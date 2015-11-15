Max Stone voted out first in third X Factor double elimination
Simon Cowell's act had the lowest number of public votes
Max Stone has been voted out of The X Factor after receiving the lowest number of public votes.
It's the first exit in tonight's third double elimination, with fellow Overs category member Anton Stephans and Monica Michael also in the bottom three.
Of his exit Max said: "Maybe I needed a song that showed my voice more. Maybe it was because I was ill."
Max had been struggling during the week, but had seemed confident that being poorly wouldn't affect his performance on the night. He'd been keen to impress Nick Grimshaw, who'd criticised his staging last week, so will be pleased to have earned some positive comments last night for his final performance. His vocals earning high praise across the judging panel.
Max's mentor Simon Cowell said: "Max has been cool, we had a funny relationship to begin with. But he's cool, he's funny.
"You've got a hell of a voice," he told the singer. "You're going to do great."
The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV