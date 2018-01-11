However it was the first episode of the David Attenborough documentary that attracted over 14 million viewers to become the year's most watched show.

The top 10 most watched TV shows of 2017

1. Blue Planet II: 14.01m (BBC, 29 October)

2. Strictly Come Dancing: 13.01m (BBC, 16 December)

3. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!: 12.69m (ITV, 19 November)

4. One Love Manchester: 11.63m (BBC, 4 June)

5. Broadchurch: 11.61m (ITV, 17 April)

6. Britain's Got Talent: 11.51m (ITV, 6 May)

7. Sherlock: 11.33m (BBC, 1 January)

8. Call the Midwife: 10.63m (BBC, 19 February)

9. New Year's Eve Fireworks: 10.4m (BBC, 31 December)

10. The Moorside: 10.23m (BBC, 14 February)

Overall it's drama that dominates the list with a total of four shows making the top 10. Three entertainment shows, two live events and one documentary also complete the mix of genres represented in the list.

No programmes from Channel 4 made the top 10, despite the broadcaster's highly-publicised acquisition of former BBC show The Great British Bake Off.

The 2016 finale of Bake Off was the most watched TV show the previous year when 15.9 million watched Candice Brown win.