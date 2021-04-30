Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
The Drag Race judge gives RadioTimes.com her verdict on the idea of an international All Stars.

With the RuPaul’s Drag Race empire continuing to expand into different territories, it was only a matter of time until the topic of an international All Stars came up – and iconic judge Michelle Visage has finally had her say.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the long-time Drag Race star discussed the possibility of All Stars including queens from international versions of the franchise such as Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and brand new series Drag Race Down Under.

When asked whether she’d like to see an international version of All Stars at some point, Visage said: “That would be a fun idea. I mean I feel like we should get some more countries under our belt but there are more popping up.

“We’ve got Drag Race España and obviously Down Under so that would be fun. Good idea – I’ll have to pass it on.”

On the suggestion that Drag Race UK season two runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash could take on season 13 winner Symone, she replied: “That’d be fun. That’s a fun one.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is heading into its sixth season, with the spin-off show inviting previous contestants back for the chance to win $100,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Arriving on our screens much sooner however is RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – the Australasian version of the competition which sees queens from Australia and New Zealand compete.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from May 2nd. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

