Gentleman start your engines, because RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is on its way!

Hosted by none other than RuPaul, the first-ever Australian-New Zealand series will see 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens competing for the title of Drag Superstar over the course of eight weeks.

As usual, Mama Ru will be joined by some fierce judges, including Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, who we hear will be bringing his “signature serving of of wit and style” to the most fabulous reality show in herstory.

So, when does it start? Who are the queens? And more importantly, how can we watch it?

Buckle up, hunnies, it’s going to be one heck of a ride!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 9am on May 2nd.

Episodes will then be released weekly at the same time on the site.

Who is the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

BBC

As per usual, RuPaul will front the series, giving her expert verdict on the queens and no doubt delivering her usual one-liners as she reads the contestants.

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under judges?

Joining RuPaul on the judging panel for Australia-New Zealand series is Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

Fans of the franchise will be familiar with Visage, who is a regular US and the UK series. She originally gained recognition as a member of the band Seduction and in 2019, the media personality took part on the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing. She finished the competition in seventh place in Week Nine.

Nicholson is an award-winning Australian stand-up, writer and podcaster. In 2012, he won the Best Newcomer award at the Sydney Comedy Festival.

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under contestants?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under cast has been confirmed, and it includes 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens. You can see a full list of the contestants below:

Anita Wigl’it (NZ)

Art Simone (VIC)

Coco Jumbo (NSW)

Elektra Shock (NZ)

Etcetera Etcetera (NSW)

JoJo Zaho (NSW)

Karen from Finance (VIC)

Kita Mean (NZ)

Maxi Shield (NSW)

Scarlet Adams (WA)

Is there a trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

There is!

“I’m about to s*** my pants!” one of the contestants says in the clip, before RuPaul reveals: “You are in for the ride of your mother tucking lives.”

You can watch the full trailer below.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from May 1st.