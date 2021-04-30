RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under cast: meet the Aussie and Kiwi queens

Mama Ru is heading to Australia and New Zealand for the very first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under this Spring.

Advertisement

The series will see 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens taking on several challenges as they compete for the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar.

They’ll be judged by the one and only RuPaul, Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

So, who are these ladies who’ll be sissying that walk? And who will it not be a G’Day for?

Here’s everything you need to know about the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under contestants.

Anita Wigl’it

BBC

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @anitawiglit

Anita is the owner and resident queen of Auckland’s famous Caluzzi Cabaret. She is also the host of the TVNZ show House of Drag and the monthly comedy show Drag Wars.

This queen is no stranger to a competition. In 2013, she won Vancouver’s next top Drag Superstar and Drag Entertainer of the year in 2013.

Her favourite performances to date include Mardi Gras (Sydney 2016 and 2019) as well as Adele’s world tour after party in 2017.

Art Simone

BBC

From: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: @rtist_

Art Simone is the current reigning “Queen of Australia”. She has been awarded Drag Performer of the Year for the last two years running, and has played roles in Australian feature films, theatrical shows, television programmes, and commercials.

Coco Jumbo

BBC

From: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: @_cocojumbo

Multi DIVA (Drag Industry Variety Awards) winner Coco Jumbo is one of this year’s Drag Race Down Under contestants. She’s performed on the Mardi Gras party main stage many times, she won most prestigious Entertainer of the Year in 2017, and Sydney’s Favourite Showgirl in 2016-2019 and Rising Star in 2015.

Coco has also worked with the likes of Absolutely Fabulous stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, and Australia’s very own Sandra Sully.

Elektra Shock

BBC

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @therealelektrashock

Elektra has just under 10 years experience in the Drag Scene starting out in 2012. She’s now the resident performer at a number of venues on Karangahape Rd.

Describing herself as “utterly charismatic”, the NZ queen finished runner up on season two of TVNZ House of Drag. She is known for her amazing dancing skills, which includes shockingly high kicks.

Will she be able to dance her way into the finals?

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Etcetera Etcetera

BBC

From: New South Wales, Australia

Instagram: @etceteraetcetera

At just 22-year-old Etcetera has made quite the name for themselves in the Australian drag community. They are a non-binary drag artist who runs the show at one of Sydney’s iconic establishments: The Imperial Erskineville.

Jojo Zaho

BBC

From: New South Wales, Australia

Instagram: @jojo_zaho

Jojo is six years into her drag career. She started her drag career as a political response to a council member stating that homosexuality is not part of the indigenous culture.

For Dubbo’s first annual Central West Pride March, Zaho walked the parade in a costumes she made with both the indigenous and gay pride flag and she hasn’t looked back since.

Since then, she has made numerous TV appearances, including a cameo on Get Krackin, the documentary Black Divaz and competing in the inaugural Miss First Nation Indigenous drag queen pageant.

Karen from Finance

BBC

From: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: @karenfromfinance

Karen from Finance is a well-known drag Artist from Australia. She was one of the original members of cult queer cabaret YUMMY and has since built an international fanbase for herself.

She has appeared at RuPaul’s DragCon in LA in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in headlining performances, as well as headlining shows all over the US, including the Austin International Festival in Texas.

Earlier this year, Karen was appointed as an Ambassador for DragExpo in Melbourne.

Kita Mean

BBC

From: New Zeland

Instagram: @kitamean

Kita ended up in the drag scene almost accidentally, after she wowed her friends when she dressed up for a New Year’s Eve party. A few years later, she joined Anita Wigl’it as a drag duo where the two started a monthly event which gave local kiwi drag artists a platform to perform on called Drag Wars.

She now co-owns the iconic Caluzzi Cabaret and Phoenix Venue in Auckland and has since hosted two series of TVNZ’s House of Drag.

Maxi Shield

BBC

From: New South Wales, Australia

Instagram: @maxishield

With over 23-years in the drag industry, Maxi Shield has a lot of experience. She is known for her work within the community, including “Drag Storytime” where drag artists read stories to children, engaging them in fun and creative ways and conveying the overall message of inclusion.

In 2015, Maxi won Entertainer of the year at the Drag Industry Variety Awards in 2015. She has also been named Madonna’s national Hostess for her Australian Rebel Heart Tour.

Scarlet Adams

BBC

From: Western Australia

Instagram: @scarletadamsdragqueen

Triple threat Scarlet is a burlesque performer, pole dancer, and costume designer. She’s is also a self-proclaimed “party girl” who has worked super hard to build her reputation and brand as a drag artist.

Just one year after starting her career, she won the prestigious title of Queen of the Court and Entertainer of The Year at the 2016 annual PROUD Awards.

Will she be taking home another trophy on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under? The other queens might want to watch out!

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from May 1st. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.