Here’s everything you need to know about Try Star, formed of three rugby players (hence the imaginative name).

Meet Try Star

Age:

Thom Evans - 34

Ben Foden - 34

Levi Davis – 21

Famous for:

All three of Try Star have played rugby on a national level. Evans was forced to retire from professional rugby 10 years ago after injuring his neck, while Foden currently plays for a team in New York. Davis currently plays for Bath.

More like this

Twitter:

@ben_foden

@thelelife

Instagram:

@te11

@ben_foden

@thelelife

X Factor category: Groups

Where have I seen Try Star before?

Outside of the scrum, both Evans and Foden have forged media careers.

One of Evans’ more high-profile gigs was as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, where he was partnered with Iveta Lukosiute. He was the fourth to be eliminated from the series.

He also tried his luck at finding love on Take Me Out in 2018.

Foden's already warmed up his vocal chords after belting out a few songs on TV appearances, receiving a standing ovation when he performed John Legend’s All of Me on a League of Their Own in 2017.

He also showed off his talents on the 2018 Christmas special of BBC One’s All Together Now.

“I have never been so nervous for a TV program in my life - out of my comfort zone is an understatement,” he said on Instagram beforehand.

"There are some brilliant performances from the other contestants, some you’ll be surprised at others will blow you away!"

Being just 21, Davis has now been more focused on studying and his rugby career.

Does anyone in Try Star have any signing experience?

It turns out, plenty.

Evans previously supported none other than Peter Andre, Westlife and McFly in a terribly-named group Twen2y4se7en.

“Sadly, now all the singing I do is alone in the shower,” he said.

In addition to all the singing experience listed above, Foden earned the nickname Pop Idol after missing the first day of training to audition for the show – so singing in front of Cowell shouldn’t be too daunting.

Meanwhile, Davis previously studied in the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in Bristol, and was briefly a member of a band called Majesti.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity is on ITV, Saturday at 8.35pm