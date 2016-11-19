“I’m not black but I find it offensive. So wrong on so many levels, I can’t even start to talk about it.”

Allen’s comments follow those from rapper Professor Green, who said earlier this week, “I feel like she’s taking the right mickey out of rap and I feel like it’s a bit of an injustice.”

But what does Honey G think about it all? Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Honey (real name Anna Guilford) said: “Any allegations of me being racist are completely false. All that stuff to do with me attacking black culture is utterly ridiculous.

“I’ve never said anything racist or behaved in that way; just because I’m pushing music from a black origin doesn’t mean I’m attacking black culture.

“I think people are discriminating against me, they are using the race card against me.”

We’ll just have to see if Honey G can curb the criticism during The X Factor’s girl and boy band theme this weekend (or if she'll sent the internet into meltdown with a D12 cover).

