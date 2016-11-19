Lily Allen says The X Factor's Honey G is "so wrong on so many levels"
The singer has blasted the "offensive" X Factor contestant
Singer Lily Allen has laid into Honey G, the X Factor contestant and ‘genuine urban artist’ who runs an IT recruitment firm.
While speaking to BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac about Honey G and cultural appropriation in music, Allen said, “As far as I can tell she is a white lady that dresses up in Ali G, Goldie Lookin Chain kind of attire. She has done really well on X Factor and ITV is pouring money into her.
“I’m not black but I find it offensive. So wrong on so many levels, I can’t even start to talk about it.”
Allen’s comments follow those from rapper Professor Green, who said earlier this week, “I feel like she’s taking the right mickey out of rap and I feel like it’s a bit of an injustice.”
But what does Honey G think about it all? Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Honey (real name Anna Guilford) said: “Any allegations of me being racist are completely false. All that stuff to do with me attacking black culture is utterly ridiculous.
“I’ve never said anything racist or behaved in that way; just because I’m pushing music from a black origin doesn’t mean I’m attacking black culture.
“I think people are discriminating against me, they are using the race card against me.”
We’ll just have to see if Honey G can curb the criticism during The X Factor’s girl and boy band theme this weekend (or if she'll sent the internet into meltdown with a D12 cover).
The X Factor returns 8pm Saturday, ITV1