Enjoy that? Cowell did.

“This is the biggest turnaround I’ve ever seen for any artist,” he said last night. “You started off with everyone hating you, even me, and now it’s like the Honey G show.

“After tonight, ‘G’ stands for ‘The Greatest’,” Cowell added.

More like this

Not everyone was quite on the same page of course...

But, really, you had a smile on your face when you watched that back, didn't you?

Spooky.

Advertisement

The X Factor results air this Sunday at 8pm on ITV