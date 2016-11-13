Watch The X Factor Honey G Fright Night performance that even won over Simon Cowell
Miss X Factor's Halloween special last night? You missed "The Greatest" (Simon's words, not ours)
Something terrifying happened on The X Factor 2016's Fright Night Halloween special: Honey G won over Simon Cowell.
The X Factor contestant was performing Will Smith's Men In Black, and it looked something like this.
Enjoy that? Cowell did.
“This is the biggest turnaround I’ve ever seen for any artist,” he said last night. “You started off with everyone hating you, even me, and now it’s like the Honey G show.
“After tonight, ‘G’ stands for ‘The Greatest’,” Cowell added.
Not everyone was quite on the same page of course...
But, really, you had a smile on your face when you watched that back, didn't you?
Spooky.
