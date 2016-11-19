Another week of The X Factor, and another live show that ‘genuine urban artist’ Honey G has survived. But some people really really don’t want her there. People like Professor Green.

The real-life rapper made his feelings clear while chatting to Rylan Clark and Matt Edmondson on the Xtra Factor: “I don’t feel she should be in the competition. I feel like she’s taking the right mickey out of rap and I feel like it’s a bit of an injustice.