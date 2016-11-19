Professor Green slams The X Factor’s Honey G: "She’s taking the mickey out of rap"
The rapper (Green) said it was an "injustice" Honey is still in the show
Another week of The X Factor, and another live show that ‘genuine urban artist’ Honey G has survived. But some people really really don’t want her there. People like Professor Green.
The real-life rapper made his feelings clear while chatting to Rylan Clark and Matt Edmondson on the Xtra Factor: “I don’t feel she should be in the competition. I feel like she’s taking the right mickey out of rap and I feel like it’s a bit of an injustice.
“It’s an entertainment show but music is at the core of it, come on.”
His comments went down very well with some viewers on Twitter.
However, others thought he was just feeling green.
Viewers including Professor Green can catch more Honey G in next week’s Boyband Vs Girlband theme. Where she’ll probably pull out another performance like this…
