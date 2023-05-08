The newly coronated monarch crashed a segment by judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who had taken a week off from the programme to perform at a Windsor Castle concert celebrating the King.

Viewers were stunned last night when King Charles III and Queen Camilla suddenly appeared on long-running singing competition American Idol.

Ritchie introduced the bit, stating that he wanted to "bring something different to the show", before introducing the King and Queen to cheers from the US-based studio audience.

King Charles III joked that they would need the room back for the night's festivities, making reference to Richie's song 'All Night Long (All Night)' as he asked the American Idol judges how much longer they needed.

The King and Queen went on to thank both Richie and Perry for performing at their concert, before extending an invitation to the afterparty that was set to get underway shortly. Watch the official clip below:

The Coronation concert was broadcast by the BBC and reached a peak audience of 12.3 million people, who enjoyed performances from Richie, Perry, Take That, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs, among other big names.

The Coronation itself brought in a larger number, with up to 20 million people watching the television coverage, whilst thousands more lined the streets on the rainy morning.

Singers Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette filled in as guest judges on American Idol this week, with the former also hitting back against reports that he declined an invitation to perform at the Coronation concert.

He told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up show: "I want to clear something up actually, because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no-one ever asked me ever.

"I assume if they went online and went, 'What's Ed doing on May 6th?' They would've been like, 'Oh, he's playing in Dallas.' I think that's what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation."

