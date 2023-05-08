Meanwhile, on EastEnders the residents of Walford celebrate the coronation, and new episodes of Masterchef , I'm a Celebrity... South Africa and First Dates are all set to air.

It may be the end of the coronation weekend, but it's also the start of another celebration – Eurovision week. Two programmes kick off the festivities today, Eurovision Welcomes the World and Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee's Ultimate Guide.

Not only that, but the final episode of two-part documentary Andrew: The Problem Prince is airing on Channel 4 and award-winning 2019 film 1917 is airing on BBC Two.

To help you decide what to watch this coronation weekend, check out our curated selection of top picks for Monday 8th May. Watch the video above, or read on for our full choice of what to watch.

Eurovision Welcomes the World

Rylan and Sunetra Sarker for Eurovision Welcomes the World BBC/James Stack/Ray Burmiston

Release time: 6:30pm, BBC One

Rylan and Sunetra Sarker kick off Eurovision week, with this programme featuring highlights from this year’s turquoise carpet, including chats with the 37 Eurovision acts. Meanwhile, semi-final hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina gear up for their presenting debut together, and Rylan spends time backstage for the final Eurovision preparations.

EastEnders coronation special

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Rocky (Brian Conley), Martin Fowler (James Bye), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Release time: 7:30pm, BBC One

With the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla having taken place on Saturday, the residents of Walford will be gathering together to celebrate the event in Monday night's episode. However, their street party may not go exactly to plan, as some residents are unable to leave their drama at the door.

Masterchef

John Torode and Gregg Wallace for Masterchef BBC/Shine TV

Release time: 8pm, BBC One

The fifth and final week of the heats in this year's Masterchef begins, with John Torode and Gregg Wallace on hand to judge as usual. Nine more home cooks will be put to the test, cooking their Family Favourite Dish as well as facing an invention test to determine who will go through to the next round of challenges.

1917

1917 NBC UNiversal

Release time: 9pm, BBC Two

Sam Mendes's epic war film from 2019 is showing on BBC Two on Monday evening. It stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two young soldiers on a mission during the First World War to deliver an important message to call off a doomed offensive attack, and is known for its visual style which makes the film appear as though it is two continuous long takes.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa

Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Release time: 9pm, ITV1

The final week of I'm a Celebrity... South Africa begins, with Ant and Dec setting more tasks and challenges for the all-star campmates in the South African camp. Celebrities who entered at the start of the series included Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan, but who will go all the way and be crowned the first ever I'm a Celebrity Legend.

Andrew: The Problem Prince

Prince Andrew Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Release time: 9pm, Channel 4

The second and final episode of this documentary series continues its look at Prince Andrew's decision to put himself in front of the cameras for an interrogation by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis – and the consequences of that decision for himself and for the British monarchy. The documentary features exclusive insight from Emily Maitlis and Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee's Ultimate Guide

Mae Muller and Jason Manford for Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee's Ultimate Guide BBC/Little Gem/David Hogan

Release time: 9pm, BBC One

Comedian Jason Manford and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes explore how the Eurovision Song Contest became the world’s largest live music event, creating global superstars and leaving an impact on the lives of millions. The programme sees Jason meet with past winners, last year's UK act Sam Ryder and this year's act Mae Muller.

Lion And Mabel for First Dates Channel 4

Release time: 10pm, Channel 4

A group of new singletons are set to arrive in the First Dates restaurant this week, with Fred welcoming them and hoping that sparks fly between each of them and their dates. Amongst those going on a date this week are Mabel, who describes herself as an alpha female and has been single for four years, and Lion, a self-proclaimed lion by name and nature.

